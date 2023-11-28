The Monterrey Football Club will face Atlético de San Luis in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Sultana del Norte team is the favorite in this duel due to its status as the best position in the general classification and the difference of budget templates.
In this way, the youthful central defender of the Gang, Victor ‘Toro’ Guzmán He spoke at a press conference prior to the match where he confirmed that the Albiazul team will seek to be a protagonist and be a strong candidate for the title.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Rayados intends to be the protagonist and is not satisfied with going out to tie or take care of the score, but will instead look for a favorable result as a visitor.
“The quality of players we have requires us to be protagonists. I don’t want to use the word favoritism, but I do want to be protagonists, going to propose, not going to play a game there, looking for a tie, or to take care of ourselves and return to close at home. No “We are going to try to get a good result there and become strong at home.”
– Victor Guzman.
Guzman It does not make a rival like the team from Potosí any less, the team entered through the Play-In, but had a decent tournament with 23 points, 31 goals for and 26 against.
“We see Atlético de San Luis like any other rival. A complicated rival with many virtues,” he noted.
Monterrey was the sub-leader of the regular phase with 33 points in the standings, they achieved 1 win, three draws and four losses.
“I see my team very well, we have worked very hard, this period that we had without a game was good for us as preparation, we see the team very well in all aspects, it is what we were waiting for, we took advantage of this break to prepare and “We have that desire to want to play, that’s the format and we have to adapt.”
– Victor Guzman.
The Monterrey team will face the Potosinos in the first leg of the quarterfinals this Wednesday, November 29 at 9:10 p.m. at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and the second leg will be played on December 2 at 9:10 p.m. at the ‘Steel giant’.
#Victor #Guzmáns #message #prior #match #Atlético #San #Luis