“We have to play with that hunger to win. We are going to try to be protagonists and give everything every minute for each play. The truth is that we are not going to go there and wait for the return. We want to go there to propose” ⚽

🗣 – Victor Guzmán

(🎥 – @FelipeGalindoT) pic.twitter.com/okgzRAuZTo

— Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) November 27, 2023