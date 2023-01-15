The Chivas del Guadalajara begin to have problems with only two games in the Clausura 2023 and it is that despite having 4 points out of 6 possible, Veljko Paunovic’s style is leaving doubts among fans, sports analysts and even the players themselves who directs.
In the last hours, it has been said that the indiscipline in Guadalajara could have started and it is that according to Alberto Perez Landaa journalist who was during the last Guadalajara game in San Luis, has reported that Víctor Guzmán abandoned the rest of the group while the entire team ate dinner, leaving the property in a private car.
In the last few hours it has been made known that Víctor is upset with Paunovic’s decisions where in the two games he has not started and has not been an option for Veljko where he has only given him the opportunity to play only 10 minutes in the match. match against Monterrey.
The new Chivas midfielder would be upset with Paunovic for his lack of minutes / Jam Media/GettyImages
To this it is worth remembering that Victor Guzmán came as a solution to the sports problems on the pitch with Guadalajara and it is then that the board of directors must handle this situation carefully since there are only two days and things can get worse in the relationship between Pocho Guzman and Paunovic.
