With the arrival of Fernando Hierro to the Chivas project, the objectives are clear and it is to put the rojiblanco team back in the forefront of Mexican soccer prominence.
That’s why the reinforcements start ringing and one that might be way ahead is Victor Guzmanthe current defender of Xolos He is the one who is shaping up to be the first reinforcement in the new era of the rojiblancos.
With information from Eric Lopez of TUDNthe talks with the youth are very advanced, so in the next few days the important purchase of the herd by the border player could be made official.
If the ones from Verde Valle materialize, they would be taking over the services of one of the most interesting Mexican prospects that currently exists in the current scene of Liga MX, the defender aroused the interest of the rojiblanco team because a central defender is urgently needed with potential for the defensive defense, since ‘Pollo’ Briseño is very far from what was expected upon his arrival and Hiram Mier is no longer the same as he was a few tournaments ago.
In the Apertura 2022, Guzmán played 1,305 minutes in 15 games where he scored a goal, the defender made his league debut with Xolos in the 2020 closing, after a brief stint with the basic forces of the border team.
It is necessary to see how the negotiations continue to be developed so that this signing is confirmed, since it looks like it will be a fundamental part of the new project in Chivas.
