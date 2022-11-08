The attacking midfielder of the Tuzos de Pachuca, Victor Guzmanhas admitted that he would like to have a second chance with Club Deportivo Guadalajara, after that failed signing in Clausura 2020 in which they had to undo his contract due to the positive anti-doping that was detected in those times.
Today, more than two years later and having achieved one more championship with the ‘Bella Airosa’ team, the 27-year-old player revealed that he would like a change of scenery and be able to return to the Sacred Flock.
“Hopefully one day I can return (to Chivas). Well, like everything else, we know that they are serious institutions, very big, too big. Play with pure Mexicans,” the player told the media.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The player knows his quality and hopes that he can be considered by the board headed by Ferdinand Ironbecause he knows that there is no other midfielder who has numbers similar to his.
“There is no midfielder who has the numbers that I have, my work has taken me forward and has made me grow, that is worth more in the market, what counts are the goals and assists, there is no other Mexican midfielder with those numbers”
– Victor Guzman.
However, despite the fact that he is interested in a change of scenery, he assured that first of all, the offers that come for him, have to be of interest to the Pachuca board.
”Hopefully something interesting will come to the club. An agreement would have to be reached with the club, now I see it more for the club than for me. I would be interested in hearing the offers and a more serious project”, he indicated.
#Víctor #Guzmán #winks #Chivas #return #team
Leave a Reply