After the departure of César Montes, the Rayados de Monterrey have been in charge of probing the market with the aim of finding the best possible replacement for the ‘Cachorro’. Although it is almost impossible to find a player who meets the same level as the current Espanyol Barcelona defender, the intention is to find someone of Mexican nationality and provide a short and long-term solution.
That being the case, on the table of the royal team there have been several viable names for the Rayados project, from players whose signatures are complex because they point to other destinations or are simply non-transferable by their clubs, to footballers who would give everything necessary with such a of being part of the most powerful staff in the country. Although in the most recent hours the team from the sultana of the north has made progress in signing a defender that everything seems to indicate will be the final reinforcement of Monterrey.
Fernando Esquivel informs that the Rayados de Monterrey team and the Xolos de Tijuana team already have advanced talks to finalize the signing of Víctor el ‘Toro’ Guzmán, a 20-year-old Mexican youth who stands out internationally as one of the soccer players most promising sub-20 on the planet. The source cites that it is a matter of hours before the negotiation is closed and the transfer becomes official, and although official figures are not yet known, it is possible that this is one of the most expensive signings of the winter within Liga MX.
