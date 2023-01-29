🗣️ “ERRORS HAPPEN”

At the end of the training session at El Barrial, Víctor Guzmán, player of #stripedtalked about:

→ Keep the goal at zero.

→ Play with Hector Moreno.

→ Esteban Andrada’s mistake.

📹: @_jaimemar pic.twitter.com/WLDF0s75b9

– ONCE Diary (@oncediariomx) January 28, 2023