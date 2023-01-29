The team of Rayados de Monterrey returned to the path of victory in this Clausura 2023, when last Friday they beat the Camoteros del Puebla 2-1 on the Cuauhtémoc field
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich were down on the scoreboard, after an error by the goalkeeper Stephen Andrada who tried to return a ball to Héctor Moreno, although he did it incorrectly and this was used by Mancuello to open the scoring.
In this regard, the new signing of Rayados, Victor GuzmanHe mentioned that they are mistakes that happen and that they support the Argentine goalkeeper one hundred percent.
“Mistakes happen and that’s why the whole team is there to support him, in the end they were able to get the result, which is the important thing”he commented in training this Saturday.
Although the winger made it clear that they are failures that must be avoided, since going to zero on the scoreboard is something that favors them.
“It’s very important because by keeping the goal at zero we are already adding, we have to correct those details to keep it (no goals against)”he asserted.
Finally, he said he was happy to have achieved his first victory defending the colors of La Pandilla, in addition to highlighting the unconditional support he has received from his experienced teammate Héctor Moreno.
“Very happy to be able to add my first minutes, but happier the victory. I have felt very good because of the hierarchy that Héctor has, he supports me a lot and I am very happy”sentenced.
