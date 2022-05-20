Gerardo Martino presented a list with 38 summoned for the concentration of the Mexican National Team throughout May-June. This group represents, according to the press close to the Mexican National Team, the final selected with the possibility of being in Qatar 2022 with El Tri, in it, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori and Carlos Rodríguez are not present, absent due to injury but who are inside of the final plans of ‘Tata’.
In this list there are some absence of players who are having an exceptional level within Liga MX, for example, Víctor Guzmán, the best Mexican scorer in the tournament and who also has a high rate of assists. ‘Pocho’ himself regrets not being considerate, although he asserts that he will not give up and will make things difficult for Martino.
“I’m going to make it difficult for Tata, I’m going to be screwed and screwed, so that in the end he says that ‘this bastard is screwing a lot’, with goals and assists. Now that I’m not called, I think the responsibility is noticeable that I have with my team, is what is giving me to be at a good level.”
– Victor Guzman
The reality is that Guzmán has never been summoned by Gerardo Martino and now it seems difficult for this to happen because ‘Tata’ is “faithful” to his group.
