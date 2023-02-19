Monterrey has become an indomitable team. The squad led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich marches in the first position of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and is one of the top candidates to win the title. Throughout eight dates, Rayados has achieved seven victories and just one defeat to add 21 points this season.
The most recent triumph of the albiazul team was this weekend, at the Gigante de Acero, facing Necaxa. With goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame, Monterrey took three very important points to stay in the lead. However, one detail drew attention during this duel: Víctor Guzmán, who started the game as a starter and played the 90 minutes, played a section of the game with a jersey without a number.
This was because Ricardo Monreal, a Necaxa player, damaged his shirt by pulling it. ‘El Toro’ Guzmán had to change the garment and played the last minutes of the commitment against the Rayos with a shirt without his name and without a number. After this event was recorded, several fans wondered if there could be a consequence for the club or the player for this situation.
According to what was reported by Everardo Valdez, director of institutional content and communication for Rayados, neither the team nor the footballer are in danger. The justification for the ‘Bull’ to use a jersey without a number was that he had already worn the two jerseys that were stamped with his number and his name and a third shirt was required.
Valdez affirmed that this is contemplated in the competition regulations of the Liga MX and that there will be no sanction against the young defense of Rayados.
