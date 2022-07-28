Another Mexican to Europe! Víctor Guzmán will be a new Besiktas player; There is already an agreement with Tijuana

The young defender was runner-up in the world at the 2019 U-17 World Cuphttps://t.co/kZpT0HSoJC pic.twitter.com/wgSOpFbODy

— Halftime (@halftime) July 27, 2022