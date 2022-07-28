Mexican soccer has ended this month of July with a lack of export to European soccer of talented young people who can finish their training or even compete at the highest level in the old continent. A piece of news that without a doubt is beneficial for football in Mexico itself, which was stuck.
Santiago Giménez is the only one who goes directly to the First Division, where he will have the opportunity to compete within the Dutch Feyenoord. For their part, Jordan Carrillo and Daniel Aceves leave Liga MX and go to the second in Spain to reinforce Sporting Gijón and Real Oviedo respectively, while Alberto Alcantar, the youngest of the four, closes his arrival at Sporting Lisboa in Portugal. where way to start with the subsidiary.
This litter is joined by a fifth Mexican, this is Víctor Guzmán, central defender of Xolos de Tijuana who has finalized his transfer to Besiktas of the First Division of Turkey after quick and effective negotiations. Waiting for the official announcement, the Mexican central defender who, at only 20 years of age, has experience in all divisions of the Mexican National Team and extensive experience in the MX League, sets off for Europe after attracting the attention of several clubs in the tournament of promises Maurice Revello.
