In 90min we have informed you that the Mexican Erick Gutiérrez has many options to leave PSV this summer. The center midfielder was not at all happy with the role he had within the squad in the season that has ended, despite ensuring with the Dutch team signing the renewal and rejecting offers, the coaching staff in turn took him to the bench practically the entire year, something that was not within the plans of the formed within the ranks of the Tuzos de Pachuca.
Thus, the Mexican assured that this summer he would make decisions regarding his future because he does not want to lose another year as a bench for the PSV team. Therefore, his transfer seems more than viable. The footballer would be in the sights of several teams in Europe. The reality is that Erick is still interested in continuing within the old continent, but in Mexico there is a team that strongly wants his signature, it is Chivas.
Guadalajara is confident that they can reach an agreement with PSV for the transfer of Gutiérrez, this due to the closeness between the two teams after the commercial ties they have signed. However, they do not know if they will be able to convince the footballer. Therefore, Fernando Hierro would leave this in the hands of the captain of the squad, Víctor Guzmán, who has a very close friendship with Erick and would be in charge of convincing him to be part of Paunovic’s squad, who wants a higher level containment medium.
