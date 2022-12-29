Club Deportivo Guadalajara gave a pleasant surprise in the SKY Cup tournament, a cup that took place with teams like América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Tigres, among others. It should be noted that the team led by Paunovic was the only undefeated club in playing four games and of those four games all with resounding victories against Mazatlán, Santos, Tigres and Atlas.
For this reason, Guadalajara managed to be the surprise of said cup and given its good results and being the only undefeated team managed to qualify for the final of said cup tournament, which will be played this Friday, December 30, at the stadium Akron o’clock at 20:00 Central Mexico.
However, not all of it is good news for the Guadalajara team and it is that, in a press conference, this after the game against Atlas where they won by the minimum, Paunovic came out and declared in a conference that they will have two important casualties for said final as they are Daniel Rios and Victor Guzman.
Given this, he also declared when he will have them ready and this could raise the spirits and hope of the fans.
“We will not be able to count on Ríos and Guzmán, they have been unemployed for a long time, we cannot risk people until they are on the list of our parameters. We do believe that for the first day they will both be available to play the tournament” Paunovic pointed out.
