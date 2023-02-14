The confrontation between Pachuca and Chivas did not turn out as expected for Eduardo Javier López ‘La Chofis’ And it is that the rojiblanco squad player and current element of the Tuzos turned on social networks during the week prior to the confrontation between his former team and the Hidalguenses.
And it is that in an interview with the newspaper RECORD‘The Chofis‘ He threw some darts at the Sacred Flock, as he assured that the Guadalajara team did not give him the confidence that they have given him in the ‘Bella Airosa’, which is why it has paid off in the team.
In addition, on social networks the fans have been debating between which player has been the best for their team if edward lopez with Pachuca or Victor Guzman with the Chivas. However, his statements could not be backed up in the match and even he was one of the worst players in the match and ended up getting booed.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For his part, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman He was honored during his visit to the Hidalgo Stadium, after being the club’s fifth top scorer with 57 goals and having won three titles, two Liga MX and one Concacaf Champions League.
In addition to that, already in the game he was the author of the goal for Rebaño Sagrado that opened the scoring with a great goal, thus applying the ‘Law of Ex’.
#Víctor #Guzmán #coup #authority #Chofis #López #statements #Chivas
Leave a Reply