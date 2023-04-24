Chivas and Cruz Azul met in one of the most attractive matches of the day and they did not disappoint. The final score was 2-1 in favor of the locals, although, in the end, there was controversy over an alleged fight between Victor Guzman and Antonio Briseno.
The controversy was not long in coming, since at the end of the game, the Mexican defender went straight to the locker room and did not celebrate with his other teammates, thanking the fans for their support. Although at a press conference Paunovic spoke to clarify the situation.
“First of all, ‘Pocho’ does what a captain has to do, he wants the whole team to come out to greet the public after a fantastic victory. Then there was a misunderstanding, we as the coaching staff have an obligation to see what is happening, as there was a fight with the ‘Chicken’ and he had a yellow one, we called him and said ‘inside’, because we did not want a brawl to break out in the field and that they would take out the red one, that was the misunderstanding, but nothing more. In the locker room celebrating as it should be, it’s a fantastic group”he pointed.
In the video that was broadcast on social networks, “Pollo” Briseño can be seen being taken away by the team’s coaching staff, while Víctor Guzmán is seen waving his hands asking him to celebrate with the other teammates.
With this victory, Chivas reached 31 points and momentarily stayed in third place in the standings. Now, they will meet in the last game of the regular phase against Mazatlán.
