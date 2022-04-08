The trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup is very close and there is increasing certainty of the players who will possibly go to the top competition at the national team level, so it will be very difficult for other players to be given opportunities who have not been in the qualifying process with the Mexican team.
However, that does not mean that the players who are in a good moment would deserve an opportunity to show themselves in the exhibition matches that the Aztec team will have before the World Cup and have aspirations to make up the 26-player squad.
And in the following list we mention five footballers, in addition to Victor Guzman who are having a good time and should be considered by Gerardo Martino.
Chava Reyes has been affected by the departure of Santiago Solarigiven that the coach of the azulcrema team has been preferring the experience of louis sourcesbut Kings He has proven to have the quality and level to be part of a team like the Eagles and should have more opportunity at the senior team level.
The multifunctional central defender can also perform as a right back and pivot, at the moment Mexico has a lack of central defenders and it is time for new prospects to emerge and give them motivation and confidence, so that they reach the national team level it should be a priority and in the case of Israel Kings it is noted that it has qualities to be considered later.
He has not participated with the tricolor team since the end of 2021 where Mexico played with only Liga MX players, later he was champion with Atlas and was signed by Tigres UANL where he has shown his multifunctionality as left and central back. He evidently deserves to be considered.
Given the circumstances, ‘little boy‘ is the starting striker for the Machine and he will have to show his level with goals and thus reaffirm himself, with El Tri he only played at the end of 2021 at an absolute level and since then he has been called up again, but without the opportunity to receive minutes. At just 20 years old he deserves to be taken into account on more occasions.
At 18 years of age and still without debuting in the First Division with Arsenal, Marcelo Flores He is the greatest European jewel that the Tricolor team has at the moment, his talent is so great that he is close to debuting with the first team, after his extraordinary exhibitions in the U-18 and U-23.
Without a doubt, most of us believe that the player should experience his first World Cup with the Mexican team before Canada can take the opportunity to hunt him down given his Canadian nationality.
