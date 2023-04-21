The Chivas team continues to have a great plan so far in the tournament and so far they are in fourth place in the competition with 28 points.
The Guadalajara team dreams of being able to get into the top four to avoid the playoffs and thus obtain their ticket to the next round of the competition. The mood in the team is good, and the footballer Victor Guzman revealed that the defeat in the Clásico against América motivated them to get up.
It was on matchday 12 when another edition of the National Classic was played between Chivas and América. On that occasion, the Azulcremas dominated and won a 4-2 win on the Akron field, and to top it off, Guzmán was expelled missing the Clásico Tapatío.
“What happened hurt us a lot. Now we can literally lose with everyone except them. But we recovered after the Clásico, we all recovered because I had been sent off, Alexis (Vega) had not been there and now the whole team shows a lot of solidarity, we are showing what a team really is. Those who enter from the bench enter with everything ”commented the ‘Pocho’ in an interview.
Likewise, he recognized the push that the entire squad has had in general, since the players who have come on as substitutes also make a difference.
“That is something we talk about, we have to start at 11, but we have a lot of quality on the bench. It is a team and we are all very important. I always tell them before starting the game, you have to warm up well and be focused because a game like León’s and last week’s (against Necaxa), those on the bench defined them. Against León the two who entered scored the goals”he stressed.
This Saturday Chivas receives the always uncomfortable visit from Cruz Azul, in one of the most anticipated games of the day and even that you can enjoy sharply at 7:05 p.m. through the TUDN signal.
