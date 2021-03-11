Victor Gonzales, known for having dressed well-known local celebrity figures such as Maju Mantilla, Mayra Goñi, Michelle Soifer, Yahaira Plasencia and more, is going through a hard time due to the pandemic.

As is known, the fashion sector was also one of the hardest hit, since they do not belong to the first necessity. Given this, in the program En boca de todos they interviewed the dressmaker, who reinvented himself in the midst of the crisis.

Victor Gonzales He left Lima to move to his land, Cañete, and dedicate himself to raising pigs. He also clarified that he is still dedicated to designing dresses, but in a more leisurely way.

“I am two hours from Lima. It is a blessing to have a job, but every time I have an appointment, I travel to Lima. I will never let him (design dresses) because it is my passion. If now I am dedicated to another area, it is because I have to find a way out. The gallery where I am has given us a grace period because my contract has expired ”, commented the fashion designer.

Given this, Jazmín Pinedo asked him not to give up and to continue with what he is really passionate about.

“You are an excellent person, how many times have I made you run (for fixes in the outfits) and you have never said no to me. We will be able to enjoy your work, thank you for connecting with us“Said the driver of On everyone’s lips.

Likewise, Victor Gonzales he broke down when he saw the messages of encouragement he received from Yahaira Plasencia, Patricio Parodi, Maju Mantilla and Michelle Soifer.

“This shows that I have done a good job. I have built friendships and I never thought I would get to where I am now ”, he concluded.

