The loss on penalties against Peña Deportiva has hurt Sabadell, but it is time to focus on the League. The harlequinado team is aware that it cannot be distracted because one more season is at stake in the Second season. Antonio Hidalgo has urged the group to change the chip and think only about Monday’s duel against Lugo. Víctor García was clear and explained that “It is a very important game, against a direct rival and one that we can approach in the table“Of course, Lugo currently has 27 points and the harlequins only 19.

The Sabadell is out of the relegation places, but the group does not hide that it needs to improve its numbers. Especially at Nova Creu Alta because this season he has only been able to add eight points. He has obtained better results at home (11 points). Víctor García trusts the group, but knows that “It is important to be strong at home, create defensive solidity and score“Not failing against Lugo will be crucial to stay out of relegation, which is the great challenge of 2021: “We face the year with the hope of scoring and saving the team, which is the goal. At the group level I think we are growing and we know how to better manage the last minutes. What most characterizes this team is hard work, sacrifice and perseverance, “commented a Víctor García who is on loan from Valladolid until the end of the course and he feels confident in Sabadell: “From the beginning I noticed everyone’s support and trust. I am comfortable and I like the city and the surroundings “.

So far this season, the young lane He has played 18 league games (he only had no minutes in two) and I’m happy”. Hidalgo is giving him the alternative and he considers that he is growing as a player: “He asks me one against one, imbalance, reach the baseline and be at the far post when the ball comes from the other side. And defensive sacrifice,” he explained. Finally, he warned that they miss the fans in the stadium: “It’s different and sad because we all like to go out to the field and feel the breath of the fans. But it feels from afar. “