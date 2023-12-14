Despite having been ratified by the new Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, Víctor Francos announced this Thursday by surprise his resignation as president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and secretary of State for the branch. A decision that claims to be “considered” and that responds to “professional reasons.”

«We are at the beginning of the XV Legislature and, with it, the formation of a new Government that opens a period of stability in Spanish sport. Due to my desire, already expressed to Minister Pilar Alegría, to undertake new professional challenges, it is time for the CSD to have a person at the helm who will take on the new challenges of this institution during the next four years,” says Francos in your statement.

“Personally, I close an exciting stage in national politics that began with Minister Salvador Illa in March 2020 in the Ministry of Health, facing the pandemic, which we all suffer, in the greatest challenge that a public servant could face,” Víctor Francos emphasizes at the time of goodbye.

After this journey with Salvador Illa, today number one of the Catalan socialists, Francos worked together with Minister Miquel Iceta – Spain's new ambassador to UNESCO -, first in Territorial Policy and Public Service and then in the Ministry of Culture and Sports. ending with this stage at the head of the CSD. His journey has been short, since he became president last June to replace José Manuel Franco, but very intense. His management of just over six months has been marked by the 'Rubiales case', which ended with him being disqualified for three years by the Sports Administrative Court (TAD), and by the so-called 'Oliva pact', with the world football champions .

In Spanish sport, Víctor Francos has tried to “contribute to the development of the public sports policies of this Government”, in his opinion “the most ambitious in the history of Spanish sport.” At the time of his farewell, Francos wanted to “thank” the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for his “repeated displays of trust” in this phase of his institutional life. He also thanks the ministers with whom he has worked, for giving him the opportunity to develop his “vocation as a public servant in a progressive and transformative project for Spain.”