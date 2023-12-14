Víctor Francos announced yesterday his resignation as president of the Higher Sports Council, “for professional reasons.” Francos agreed on June 13 at the proposal of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, to replace José Manuel Franco. The decision has caused surprise because it was recently ratified by the new minister Pilar Alegría. The six months of his mandate have been marked by the tsunami unleashed in the Royal Spanish Football Federation as a result of the non-consensual kiss of the already former president Luis Rubiales to the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso that ended up causing the resignation of the Granada leader after being sanctioned by the FIFA.

Francos played a fundamental role in the truce established in the women's team after what happened at the Sydney stadium. She participated in the so-called Oliva Pact so that the soccer players continued defending Spain while some federative structures were reformed under its premises. The interim president Pedro Rocha was ordered to carry out the dismissals of the coach Jorge Vilda, the federation general secretary, Andreu Camps, and the integrity director, Miguel García Caba.

Francos had to deal with these thorny issues with the Government in office. Under these conditions, he ordered the preparation of a new ministerial order to regulate elections in sports federations that will see the light of day in the coming weeks and in which he included that a federative leader who has been sanctioned will not be able to stand for election. This rule arose as a result of the Government's inability to directly disqualify Luis Rubiales, considering that he had committed very serious offenses during the celebration of the Women's World Cup won by Spain. The former president of the CSD had his worst moment when the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) did not consider Rubiales' kiss to Jennifer Hermoso or his obscene gestures in the box in the presence of Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía as very serious. . This prevented the CSD from being able to provisionally suspend Rubiales until the TAD resolved the matter.

The draft of the new ministerial order also outlines the loss of power of the presidents of the territorial federations – they will no longer be ex-officio members of the assemblies – and a greater inclusion of women in the assemblies of the sports federations. Francos' last major move at the head of the CSD was to demand that Pedro Rocha not delay the elections for the presidency of Spanish football under the warning of sanctions.

“Due to my desire, already expressed to Minister Pilar Alegría, to undertake new professional challenges, it is time for the Higher Sports Council to have a person in charge who will take on the new challenges of this institution during the next four years. “I have tried to contribute to the development of the public sports policies of this Government, the most ambitious in the history of Spanish sports,” Francos wrote in a statement.

