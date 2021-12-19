The former candidate for the Barça presidency in the last elections affirmed that, if he had held the position, he would have achieved the continuity of the current Argentine footballer of Paris Saint Germain. Did it on the show Frequently Asked Questions from TV3.
Víctor Font was the second in the elections held on March 7, obtaining 16,679 votes (29.99%) and remaining between Joan Laporta (54.28% with 30.184 votes) and Toni Freixa (8.58% with 4.769). If a simile is made with politics, the Catalan businessman could exercise the role of leader of the opposition, something he has done in his speech in the aforementioned space of Catalan regional television:
“I am convinced that his departure could have been prevented. In fact, we had a plan to do it. With a roast and enough was not enough. With the shock plan we had designed, which meant lowering the entry wage bill by around 100 million, reducing all the club’s professional structures, both sports and executive, it gave us a margin of maneuver to then negotiate in each of the cases as the sports structure decides. It gave us scope to try to make Messi stay.
The most obvious is that when there is such great will on the part of a player as Messi to stay, that we already saw the day he left how he was destroyed, and a theoretically very clear will of the club to stay, there is room for an agreement “.
However, he has also praised other decisions made by Joan Laporta’s board, such as the hiring of a Xavi Hernández who was part of his project, and even affirmed that he is the best president he has seen in the history of the club.
