The vanguard publishes this Sunday an interview with Víctor Font signed by journalist Joan Josep Pallàs in which, to begin with, they highlight some of the personal insights of the campaign that Font tells: “I stopped doing sports; I came home at night and puffed up with cookies.” A good proof of the demand and anxiety that the electoral race demanded.

Vícor Font also speaks of proper names with more or less indulgence. He reveals that he will speak with Xavi next week. And that will do it “in depth”. He also admits that “distance didn’t help us”, when the key question is repeated to him in the elections: if he lacked Xavi’s support. Jordi Cruyff leaves him in a worse place. He confirms that he was in his candidacy (“he sat where you are and with Toni Nadal to go over how we would present him in the organization chart”) and that he then left them hanging (“He told me that his environment made him see that he had to uncheck himself so as not to link exclusively with us, that this was harming him”).

Font also gives a touch to Laporta for not having officially confirmed the continuity of Koeman (“What are we waiting for, for him to win the Cup? You don’t have to believe in him because he’s a myth, but because of the project he embodies”). He also believes that time proved him right with Roures: “He was trying to discredit our project, to make it appear that he was someone’s puppet. Now we know that Roures voted or Laporta, who has helped him with the issue of guarantees. I see their friendship well, it is lasting. “ Font also believes that Messi will continue and maintains what he said the day after the elections. That he will return to the electoral arena: “Many partners ask me not to go far.” Of course, it makes it clear that he will not be a talkative or will go out to react for a bad result. His dream continues to be to transform the club. And now they know him: “In November we commissioned a survey and 45% of the partners did not know who Víctor Font was. (…). The match started 10-0 against, and Laporta’s banner increased the mental frame of favoritism (…). But we have put the seed.