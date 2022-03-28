RC Monday, 28 March 2022, 15:21



Relay in the dome of El Corte Inglés. Víctor del Pozo leaves the company for personal reasons after five years as CEO and at his own request. This was announced on Monday by the company in a statement after the Board of Directors unanimously approved the creation of a Delegate Executive Committee, which will be made up of five members: the president, two directors and two general managers.

This new Commission, which will be the highest executive body of the company, will be chaired by Marta Álvarez Guil, president of the Board of Directors of El Corte Inglés. In addition, it will be made up of the director general secretary and secretary of the Board of Directors, José Ramón de Hoces Íñiguez, and by Javier Rodríguez-Arias Ambrosini, who has been appointed new director of El Corte Inglés by co-option; as well as two new general managers: José María Folache González-Parrado, who rejoins the management team of El Corte Inglés, and Santiago Bau Arrechea.

Folache will be in charge of directing the retail businesses and Bau will take over the existing corporate businesses, as well as the newly created ones. Both will report directly to the Executive Committee.

The new structure aims to strengthen the management of the company and promote the Strategic Plan of the Board within the framework of the best practices of Corporate Governance. The Board of Directors considers that, in response to the new scenario that has emerged after two years of great complexity in the macroeconomic environment, it is necessary to open a stage that responds to the challenges of the future with a renewed team of professionals specialized in the different areas covered. the group.

The Executive Committee is added to the three already existing Board committees: the Audit and Control Committee, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, and the Sustainability Committee.

Until now, the CEO, Víctor del Pozo Gil, is leaving the company at his own request and for personal reasons. Del Pozo has been CEO of El Corte Inglés for the last five years.

José María Folache González-Parrado, who has extensive experience in the retail sector, worked for four years (2009-2012) as head of Purchasing during the period chaired by Isidoro Álvarez. He has been Vice President and CEO of Carrefour, and CEO of Tous, Parfois and Suárez Jewelry.

Santiago Bau Arrechea has a degree in E-3 from ICADE, a degree in Political Science and Sociology from UNED, and an MBA from Harvard University, and until today he worked as a senior executive at the Goldman Sachs business bank, a company in which he has stayed for more than 15 years. He has extensive experience in financial management and investment banking.