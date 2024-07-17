América is signing a dream transfer window. Except for Julián Quiñones, all the players who left the club had a role as substitutes or even forgotten within Jardine’s squad. In this case, Coapa was reinforced with the arrival of reinforcements that make the two-time Liga MX champion look like an even more powerful team. It is expected that the team from the country’s capital can close more arrivals, one of them being Víctor Dávila, who is currently on hold.
Azteca Deportes reports that the board still has open intentions to close the arrival of Dávila, with whom they have a verbal agreement, however, now in addition to the difficulties in reaching the price that CSKA is asking for the Chilean, those at the nest have an additional problem, they do not have any foreign spots open to register the attacker, because with the additions of Borja and Aguirre, the eagles currently have their 9 places of untrained players in Mexico occupied.
That being the case, considering that the idea is still to finalize the arrival of Dávila as a direct replacement for Quiñones, the club will be forced to give an exit to at least one of its foreigners, with 4 options on the table, Richard Sánchez and Brian Rodríguez who do not have Jardine’s full confidence, as well as Fidalgo and Cáceres, both with options to leave for Europe, but if the division were one hundred percent in the hands of the coach, both players would remain in the squad.
