Various media have confirmed that the multi-functional Chilean center forward, Victor Davilawill be the last reinforcement of Club América to close ranks and complete its places of Untrained in Mexico, according to information from Ana Caty Hernandez and Gibran Araige of TUDNthe deal is close to being closed.
The Chilean striker is willing to leave European football to return to Mexican football where he has already played for Necaxa, Pachuca and León, at 26 years old he would leave CSKA Moscow from Russia, after one year and 38 games played where he scored six goals and gave eight assists.
The first foray of Victor Davila in Mexican football coming from the Huachipato He left Chile in the summer of 2017 when he signed with Club Necaxa, where he remained for a year and a half, playing 42 games, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.
He later joined the ranks of Club Pachuca in exchange for more than 10 million dollarsHe stayed there for two years and played 56 matches, scoring nine goals and providing assists. Finally, he was sent to Club León, part of the same owners (Grupo Pachuca), where he stayed for another year and a half where he played 106 matches, scoring 33 goals and providing 13 assists.
The journalist of ESPN, John Sutcliffe He stated that the player will arrive on loan to primarily reinforce the left wing area that the Coapa team needs. André Jardine.
