A scandal in Brazil surrounds the Colombian soccer player Victor CantilloCorinthians player, accused of an alleged case of infidelity.

Brazilian DJ Monaliny Soares He recorded a video that left him exposed and practically without excuses for the apparent betrayal of his wife.

Cantillo, in evidence

In the video, the DJ wears a pink bathrobe and tours the house that Cantillo has in Sao Paulo and where she lives with her family. In fact, the woman shows photos of the player and her personal belongings.

“And this betrayal? (laughs) The Corinthians player, Cantillo, did not care much about taking me to his house, with everything from his wife,” the DJ wrote in the publication.

Soares confessed in Quem magazine that the video is recent. “She (the wife) was traveling, so Victor and I stayed there in her apartment,” he said.



For its part, ‘Metrópoles’ published more details provided by the woman: “His wife had gone on a trip with her parents and he sent me a message that he was going to have a party at his apartment with friends and acquaintances. So we stayed there and slept in the apartment with him. In his and his wife’s room.”

She claimed that “I used his (wife’s) robe, and he said I could do it. We stayed until morning,” she said.

The DJ also said that after the situation, she and Cantillo stayed on other occasions. “Then we stayed two more times, but at the house of a friend of his, who works with him,” she said.

On social networks there are divided opinions between those who believe that the woman wants to harm Cantillo with a farce and those who believe that given the evidence, Cantillo has no defense.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED

