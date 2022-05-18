The Argentine Boca Juniors and the Brazilian Corinthians equaled 1-1 (partial 1-1), in a match for the fifth date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores 2022 played this Tuesday at the La Bombonera stadium. Du Queiroz (15) opened the account for the visit and Darío Benedetto (42) signaled equality for the ‘Xeneize’.

The game was marked by a brawl in which the Colombian Víctor Cantillo was the protagonist, for worse.

The referee of the match, the Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra, lost control of the actions in a brawl that lasted for several minutes, from 60.

The origin of the brawl in which Cantillo saw the red

For Corinthians, the draw serves to keep the leadership of the Group E table and Boca Juniors understood that in that period of time, they used it to lose minutes. Óscar Romero reacted to protests from the Brazilian club in an uncontrolled manner. Not even his teammates could stop him.

In this brawl, a player was sent off. Víctor Cantillo saw the red card by pushing Pol Fernández. However, the Colombian did not want to leave the court. This was the action that earned him the red card.

In the end, Cantillo left the field and Corinthians manager Pol Ferreira was sent off for protesting.

Corinthians clung tooth and nail to a tie that leaves them as the leader, almost classified and with the possibility of finishing first if they beat Always Ready at home, while Boca, to secure the ticket, will have to overcome Cali next week, again in the Bombonera.

