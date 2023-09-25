Víctor Cantillo breaks silence about his alleged infidelity

A scandal in Brazil surrounds the Colombian soccer player Victor CantilloCorinthians player, accused of an alleged case of infidelity.

The Brazilian DJ Monaliny Soares He recorded a video that left him exposed and practically without excuses for the apparent betrayal of his wife.

In the video, the DJ wears a pink bathrobe and tours the house that Cantillo has in Sao Paulo and where she lives with her family. In fact, the woman shows photos of the player and her personal belongings.

“And this betrayal? (laughs) The Corinthians player, Cantillo, did not care much about taking me to his house, with everything from his wife,” the DJ wrote in the publication.

Soares confessed in Quem magazine that the video is recent. “She (the wife) was traveling, so Victor and I stayed there in her apartment,” he said.

Cantillo defends himself

The footballer spoke about the issue on his social networks with a short but forceful message: “In the last few hours, information has emerged that seeks to harm the stability of my wife and two children. I categorically reject that intention and ask for respect for the privacy of my home,” he said.



The footballer said that the video is not current: “After the repercussions of an old video circulating on the networks, I and my family will preserve our personal issues, without exposure. “I am focused and focused on this decisive moment for my team,” he added.

