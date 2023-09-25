Monday, September 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Víctor Cantillo breaks silence about his alleged infidelity

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Víctor Cantillo breaks silence about his alleged infidelity

Close


Close

Victor Cantillo

Víctor Cantillo and the DJ who accuses him.

Víctor Cantillo and the DJ who accuses him.

The footballer comes forward in the midst of the scandal he is experiencing in Brazil.

A scandal in Brazil surrounds the Colombian soccer player Victor CantilloCorinthians player, accused of an alleged case of infidelity.

The Brazilian DJ Monaliny Soares He recorded a video that left him exposed and practically without excuses for the apparent betrayal of his wife.

In the video, the DJ wears a pink bathrobe and tours the house that Cantillo has in Sao Paulo and where she lives with her family. In fact, the woman shows photos of the player and her personal belongings.

See also  MotoGP | Termas, Free Practice 2: Aleix dominating Aprilia, Quartararo in Q1

“And this betrayal? (laughs) The Corinthians player, Cantillo, did not care much about taking me to his house, with everything from his wife,” the DJ wrote in the publication.

Soares confessed in Quem magazine that the video is recent. “She (the wife) was traveling, so Victor and I stayed there in her apartment,” he said.

Cantillo defends himself

The footballer spoke about the issue on his social networks with a short but forceful message: “In the last few hours, information has emerged that seeks to harm the stability of my wife and two children. I categorically reject that intention and ask for respect for the privacy of my home,” he said.

The footballer said that the video is not current: “After the repercussions of an old video circulating on the networks, I and my family will preserve our personal issues, without exposure. “I am focused and focused on this decisive moment for my team,” he added.

SPORTS

See also  Flamengo took a key step towards the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Víctor #Cantillo #breaks #silence #alleged #infidelity

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A powerful El Niño event that will change winter weather, NOAA warns

A powerful El Niño event that will change winter weather, NOAA warns

Recommended

No Result
View All Result