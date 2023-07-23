The 31-year-old from Antwerp colored the 110th edition of the Tour with his many attack attempts. He was often the rider who attacked first as soon as a stage had officially started. Campenaerts distinguished himself in a long breakaway in both the eighteenth and nineteenth stage.
