Víctor Basadre is the only Spanish coach in the Lithuanian First Division. A native of Lugo, he is achieving a great start to the season where Suduva is the leader and is still alive in the Cup. All this he is achieving with his own style of offensive play, something that was not normal to date in a country where the appearance predominates. physical. Basadre is one of the coaches who best knows the Lithuanian team that will play this Tuesday against Spain Under-21.

How does the adventure of being on the bench begin?

Now I am 51 years old and I started when I was 16 years old. At 21 he was second at Mérida with Fabri. Then I was in many others such as Lugo, Murcia, Lorca, Valencia being an assistant to Emery, Real Murcia, UCAM, Cartagena, Volos with Juan Ferrando and now I’m first in Suduva.

How do you get the opportunity to be first in a Lithuanian team?

I made contacts in Lithuania because Juan Ferrando had an offense from Zalgiris and I arrived earlier, finally he could not because of a problem and I also left. But all that helped me to position myself and that now over time the Suduva has called me.

How is the club?

It is spectacular with very professional people who help me with everything. I am delighted. We have magnificent facilities, we train in natural … It is a medium-high Spanish Second B structure. I share it with Deportivo. In its day it was a normal team until the titles arrive. The same thing happens here. They were champions for three seasons in a row and was runner-up last year. Every game is a final. It is early, but we are leaders in the League. Every 3-4 days is a match and is played over four rounds. It makes it peculiar.

If I’m not mistaken it would be your first professional degree, what would it mean to you?

That’s! It would be my first title as a head coach on a professional level. Here basketball has more history, but soccer here also has fans and makes noise, so it is a very great opportunity. I am the only Spanish coach who is here because most of them are Lithuanian.

How are teams usually made up?

Lots of 18-year-olds. We got to play with a 15-year-old player, first because he has conditions and second because of circumstances. We are ambitious and we are achieving very good numbers. We started losing and then we made about 29 points out of 33 possible points. The team played in a great way. Before, there was a physical football and our idea is different and we have done well having more ball.

In fact, he was congratulated by the Lithuanian national coach for being chosen as the best coach.

That’s. He called me and congratulated me on the award they gave me for best coach. He told me that congratulations for doing something different, which was a team that arrived a lot and with an offensive profile. We have balanced and that is important. The handicap is that it is a short squad. Average salary is around 3,000 euros, Zalgiris triples us … At the time you don’t have access to a bag of footballers that others can.

Do you think the Lithuanian team can surprise the U21s?

The difference in footballers between Lithuania and Spain is very big. Even the U21s have a lot of potential to balance more things. I imagine Lithuania has a bad taste in their mouth because it was a great experience for them to play against some world champions, but it is still a great showcase.

How is the team?

It is a variant team that usually uses a 4-4-2. There are players who for reasons are changing. It is not a selection that plays in a closed way, but they are flexible.

Changing the subject, how did you do in Greece?

At the level of sporting experience it was good because we were in the First Division with Volos, but it is true that here I am happier in those small details that make a difference to you. They took a lot of interest in me and are waiting for me 24 hours. You arrive at training and you see that everything is ready, the players in the booth already changed and a good atmosphere. Hopefully we can continue like this. It would be very nice to get titles.