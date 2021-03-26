Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Victor Skretov, a player of the national judo team and ranked sixth, is running his first match in the Tbilisi Grand Slam tournament, hosted by the Georgian Federation in the hall of the new Sports Palace in the Georgian city of Tbilisi, from March 26 to 28, with the participation of 464 players from 80 countries, including 8 Arab countries represented in the national teams of the Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, and Qatar.

Victor competes in the “under 73 kg” weight, where he will meet this afternoon with the winner of the meeting between the young Bulgarian Mark Hristov and the rising Slovakian Bansky Borno, while our player Ivan Remarenko plays tomorrow in the weight of “under 100 kg” with the qualifier from the meeting of veteran New Zealand Koster Jason. 38 years »and Georgia’s champion for age groups, Nice Sanbladis (22 years), according to the tournament draw, which preceded a minute of silence for the death of Japanese judo player Toshihiko Koga, winner of gold in the 1992 Barcelona Olympiad in lightweight and silver at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, in lightweight the middle.

The duo, Victor and Evan, completed the technical and physical preparations under the supervision of Maldivian coach Bakal, to compete to win the titles of the championship that ends on Sunday, and attention turns to the Asian Championship to be held in Kyrgyzstan, then the World Judo Championship to be held in the Hungarian capital Budapest next June, before traveling to the Tokyo Games in July 2021. .

Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, confirmed that the ambition of the federation is a second Olympic medal in Tokyo next July, so that the Emirati judo will maintain its distinction in the most important sporting event in the world, after the historic achievement of Sergio Touma in the 2016 Rio Olympics

Al-Deri said: The participation of our team in the Georgia championship brings new ambitions after hiring a new coach with experience and technical capabilities, which were reflected during the past preparation period, which began with the joint training camp in Tel Aviv at the invitation of the Israeli Judo Federation, and then participated in the Tel Aviv Grand Championship. Peace 2021, and then moving to the closed camp in Bulgaria, which lasted for about 3 weeks, which provided the opportunity for the new coach to further prepare and learn about the capabilities of the players closely, which contributes to preparing them for the Olympics.