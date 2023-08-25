“I’ve seen Willaq pirqa about 30 times and each time it’s different,” Víctor Acurio replies. Six years ago he gave life to Sistu, the protagonist of one of the best Peruvian films, filmed in Maras, Cusco. At the recent edition of the Lima Film Festival, he came as a guest and starred in the spot. “When they proposed to me I said ‘go!’ because it was going to be about my story, how I got there. It was also so that I can make it known who I am and where I am from”.

The script for the film had a documentary tone, reality, the actor agrees. Sistu discovered the cinema and transferred what he saw to his community, made up of adults and children who had never been to a movie theater. For Víctor, attending the 2022 edition of the festival also meant seeing a film on the big screen for the first time. “So far, even in Maras —there are more communities in other heights—, there are children and older people who have not yet seen the movies. Now we must do something to get the cinema to towns”.

How much could you contribute to childhood? For Victor it would be a big change. He is proud that Willaq pirqa has managed to be the movie in Quechua more view. “With cinema we can exchange cultures. That they know more identities and that each one can express their culture would help the people of the countryside feel more proud and can show their feelings. But do it not only in Quechua, but Aymara, Shipibo, in all languages”.

In Maras they projected Willaq pirqa in 2019. “It was very nice, everyone was smiling. It is very exciting to see the families; They see people who were in the movie, who have passed away, but they already have something to remember them by. They say: ‘My mom has been there’, ‘My dad has been there’”, he comments and questions that the film took a long time to be released. “There is not much support for Peruvian cinema, I would say, right? Less when it is in original languages.

Willaq pirqa was filmed in Maras, Cusco. Photo: diffusion

While he finishes studying Mechanics, Víctor Acurio continues making movies. He has two new characters (for Holiness in Cusco and a fantasy movie) and decided to travel alone to study in Lima. In fact, he’s excited to direct a story about his community. “I would like to direct; I finish my degree in November. And then, if I don’t study acting, it will be audiovisual direction”.

For him, Willaq pirqa will always have several messages. “The reaction of the public is different in each room. Some leave sad, excited, others crying. Others happy because they remember where they were from. I think that the film has been released at the right time, with all this politics and to think a little about it: the discrimination that exists in Peru, the customs that are already being lost and the language.

And it is that the pandemic put the differences and lack of opportunities in the ‘foreground’. “It’s the same as when Sistu goes to school; he has to walk so many kilometers so that he can receive an education and in the process, he goes around singing ‘we are free’, still not being free to have a quality education, health and mobility. (The film) should be seen not only by politicians, but by the whole world. If they have a good heart, it will reach the soul and they will reflect a little.

Víctor is the youngest of five siblings and he tells us that his next film is the story of a teenager. “It looks a bit like Willaq pirqa because there in the villages, when you finish studying (secondary school) and you don’t have an income, people stay behind helping their parents and thus you lose the opportunity. In these six years, my parents are quite proud, also my brothers. I also want to do this for them.” For now, Maras’ childhood will reach the most important prizes in Spain.

