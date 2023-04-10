Monday, April 10, 2023, 00:21





On Easter Sunday afternoon, he announced a bullfight with picadores in the Cartagena deputation of La Palma, with two bullfighters, the Sevillian Diego Bastos and the pachequero Víctor Acebo, and the bullfighter Rocío Arrogante.

Five steers from the Hermanos Segura cattle ranch, from Linares (Jaén), were fought, one of them for rejones, fought in third place. He went around the ring to the fourth. Tertiated confinement and good game those fought on foot.

The winner of the celebration was the bullfighter from Torre Pacheco, Víctor Acebo, who was fighting his first bullfight of the season. He walked the two ears of his first steer, to which he tied the batches for both pitons. He brightened up the task in his end with turnstiles and the lunge, at the top he had a prize. He was able to walk another two ears of the steer that closed the bullfight, but the sword prevented him. He obtained a trophy for a well-planned task, in which Pachecho’s man showed a lot of attitude and left very good crutches. He pulled the steer well by both pitons after a start of work on his knees, and closed the move by bernadinas. Good start for a bullfighter who can see evolution.

Bullring

La Palma (portable)

Heifer with picadores.

Five steers from Hermanos Segura. The fourth, awarded around the ring.

bullfighters

Diego Bustos, in blue and jet, silence after warning and two ears after warning. Víctor Acebo, in white and gold, two ears and one ear. Rocío Arrogante (rejoneadora), two ears.

Observations:

An entrance room. The three performers came out on their shoulders.

The square was opened by Diego Bustos, a Sevillian bullfighter who fights with great pleasure and slowly. He couldn’t walk anything from his first opponent, very standing. He played, heard an announcement, and his performance fell silent. The performance before the quarter in the afternoon had more strength and the quality of the steer was already seen from the first sets of cape, with Bustos fighting with good air for verónicas, finished off with a great average. With his crutch he did the job barefoot. He adapted to the speed of the steer and fought very slowly naturally. He was a good bullfighter who finished off with a sword blow on the second attempt and which earned him the double trophy and the exit on his shoulders. Bustos shared the return to the ring with the mayoral of Hermanos Segura.

In third place was the young rejoneadora Rocío Arrogante. The woman from Toledo placed two punishment bars, which did not help the steer. Arrogant showed good dressage in her horses and did a solvent job in front of a bull that sought her desires. After the final jerk she perked up two ears.

At the end of the celebration, the two bullfighters and the bullfighter left on their shoulders.