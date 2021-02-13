How many years will we have to wait for the Victoires de la Musique, the 2021 edition of which will take place on February 12, to become a more accurate echo of the cultural and artistic reality of our country? How does an artist like Yseult find herself in the revelation category? However, the video for his song Noir has 700,000 views and that of Corps exceeds 5 million views. His posts generate thousands of comments. It is important that the Victoires de la Musique take better account of economic forces as a whole – in particular the rich and dynamic fabric of independent structures – and, moreover, improve their representation of French society.

Recently, France Info echoed a certain grumbling. This is manifested more and more in the media and on social networks. Nominated for Facile (in the original song category), Camélia Jordana did not hunker down; she denounced the lack of parity. A dysfunction which would be due, according to her, but also according to multiple actresses and actors of the sector, to agreements on the sly between large companies of the music industry.

There is still a long way to go for girls to acquire a proper place in current music! In 2018, their presence was estimated at 5% as instrumentalists and at 17% as authors registered with Sacem. Thus, for these 36th Victories, out of the 26 nominees, there are 9 women (i.e. about a third), including Camélia Jordana, Aya Nakamura, Pomme, Suzane and Yseult.

An all-male album category

In the album category, it’s the hecatomb for the fairer sex. A real defeat of music: no victory for the singers and musicians.

The category is reserved for five male finalists, Julien Doré (Aimée), Ben Mazué (Paradise), Benjamin Biolay (Grand Prix), Grand Corps Malade (Ladies) and Gaël Faye (Wicked Monday). Yseult is nominated in two categories: female revelation (alongside Clou and Lous & The Yakuza) and original song (designated by the public vote) for her hit Body. It is almost naked that appears the ex-finalist of Nouvelle Star, in 2014, in the clip of this autobiographical song. In this splendid, bewitching and hallucinatingly bold audiovisual work, she focuses her fight against patriarchy, racism and grossophobia. Not long ago, she declared on RFI: “Everything is political, even sex. “

At the age of 26, she released her EP Brut, whose six tracks cover pop, variety, indie rock, soul and trap, with a predilection for padded atmospheres. Her lyrics would gain more singularity in the writing, but they go well insofar as the singer, author, composer, producer and model creates a total art object, articulating song, music, visual art, scenography, choreography …

The identity in question and the dominant order shaken up

After her disappointment with the record company that released her first album, in 2015, she founded her label (YYY), “the only guarantee to preserve (my) freedom.” “My skin color is political, my hair is political, my build is political ”, she adds.

In the superb clip for Bad Boy (first single from her opus), she pushes her temerity to show herself naked and tied up using the erotic technique of shibari (Japanese bondage). She does not perceive, in the fact of indulging in shibari, any contradiction with the battles she is waging.

For those who assume themselves as a strong person, exercising shibari with an Afro-descendant, showing the daring and tenderness of a black couple is subversive. Because it defeats the clichés and deconstructs the simplistic, devaluing image, built against people of color. The fearless and blameless young pasionaria questions identity and castigates the dominant order, delivering with Brut an incandescent ode to desire and independence.

Victoires de la musique, Friday February 12, at 8:45 p.m., on France 2 and France Inter.

Yseult, EP Brut (YYY / Naïve-Believe)