In the immense musical vessel of the Seine that sits on the Île Seguin, the 36th Victoires de la Musique ceremony took place in front of an audience made up of intermittent extras sparse due to health measures. Strangely enough, the ceremony looked like a sincere, sensitive and dignified reunion. The emotion was palpable, during the refined tribute to Jane Birkin or the breathtaking performance of d’Yseult who, on many occasions, pierced the screens of televisions. We could imagine the joy of being there, quite simply, of playing surrounded by musicians, dancers, after months of confinement, cut off from the stage, from meeting the public, from these bursts of adrenaline. The artists were there because it’s their job, their reason for living, their reason for being. The technicians also who, throughout the evening, in the shadows, worked to hold this special evening, changing the scenery in a jiffy, as if by magic. The atmosphere contrasted with the previous editions as so far from the rowdy, sometimes touting staging, simplicity and sincerity had suddenly taken over.

Benjamin Biolay spoke of the silence, “the dizzying silence” of the minister. “We are peaceful people, we will not do anything” he declared. To break this silence, to hear these thousands of artists and technicians who “for weeks no longer working since the shows were banned” said in turn a musician from the Victories orchestra speaking from the pit. “How to live, Madam Minister, when we have no more income. Why refuse to extend the white year for intermittents? Can’t you hear the thousands of demonstrators? We are ready, we repeated, but who will pay us if the ministry refuses to finance concerts in the cities, suburbs, villages? Dialogue with artists’ organizations, listen to artists ”.

Roselyne Bachelot has not left behind the scenes. A few moments before the ceremony, she was on the set of France 5 and was delighted with the tens of thousands of internet connections on the site of the Opera or this or that musician. It’s great, culture in a box, digital, dematerialized, everyone at home. At the same time, at the call of the Cgt-spectacle, the intermittents occupied the Philharmonie. In Bordeaux, they unrolled a banner asking for his resignation.