Victoire de Castellane (Neuilly-sur-Seine, 61 years old) does not know when or how her fascination with jewelery began, but she clearly remembers the tingling her skin felt every time she saw her Spanish grandmother, Silvia Rodríguez de Rivas, Countess from Castilleja de Guzman. “She always wore a lot of jewelry, all day. I loved the sound that all the pieces of her together made of her. I would go into a trance and remain hypnotized listening to the noise of the stones. For me, it was like ASMR, although I didn’t know what ASMR was then, ”she explains in conversation with El País Semanal. The artistic director of Dior Joaillerie refers to the concept of autonomous sensory meridian response (autonomous meridian sensory response in Spanish, a physical and psychological sensation of calm and tranquility to certain auditory stimuli). “I really took pleasure listening to and looking at her jewelry,” she repeats. In fact, she is convinced that she would not have been a jewelry designer had it not been for her paternal grandmother, whom she remembers as elegant and somewhat intimidating.

Victoire de Castellane finalizes the details of the show on Lake Como. sophie carré

At just three years old, little Victoire asked to have her own jewelry box, in the image of her aristocratic grandmother, to keep a plastic bracelet in the shape of a snake. At the age of 5, she disassembled a bracelet type charm and turned the pendants into earrings. At 12, he took his first communion medals to a goldsmith to be melted down and made into a ring. At 16, he transformed earrings with two amethyst hearts into a ring. At 21, he was already designing jewelry for the Chanel house, under the orders of Karl Lagerfeld. Her uncle Gilles Dufour was the right hand of the kaiser of fashion. “But I got into Chanel by chance”, clarifies De Castellane. “At that time I had a friend who worked in the house’s press department and that’s how I started working there.”

It took Victoire de Castellane more than a year and a half to develop the entire high jewelery collection. Piotr Stoklosa

In 1998, Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury giant LVMH and currently the world’s richest man, convinced her to trade Chanel for Dior. At the age of 35, De Castellane was already artistic director of the house. More than 25 years later, she is one of the house’s oldest creatives, far surpassing Christian Dior himself —the founder spent only a decade at the helm of the creative direction of the firm that bears his name— and other legendary couturiers who they passed through number 30 Avenue Montaigne, like Yves Saint Laurent or Gianfranco Ferré. “Yes, I’m a veteran, but at the same time I feel like I’m five years old and I’m that kid who’s playing locked in her room, down the hall. And I prefer to continue like this. I like to be down the hall, away from the adults,” she says. She learned that from Lagerfeld, her mentor, who passed away in 2019, aged 85. “It was he who gave me the idea that one can enjoy and have fun working on something serious. Work should not be at odds with fun.

Floral inspiration is never literal in De Castellane’s pieces. sophie carré

De Castellane has spent her entire life trying to escape the “adult world”, but adults adore her and revere her work. In early June, she presented the largest high-jewelry collection of her career with an evening show in the gardens of Villa Erba, a neo-Renaissance-tinged mansion on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy. Les Jardins de la Couture, which is what he called it, is made up of 170 pieces; 49 of them are unique in their kind. It took him over a year and a half to develop it. “I was inspired by an imaginary garden, by Monsieur Christian Dior’s garden. He forged the identity of the house and all the designers of the house continue to work on his most beloved codes: the rose, the cannage…”, Explain.

The presentation of high jewelry in Italy revolved around the gardens of Christian Dior. Joséphine Löchen

He insists that the garden in which he was inspired for this collection exists only in his mind, but some pieces evoke places like Granville, Milly-la-Forêt or Montauroux, places that were key in the life and work of Christian Dior. . Since he introduced the new look in 1947, the couturier has often drawn on memories of his childhood in Normandy and his castle in Fayence to create his collections: corolla-type skirts, embroidered or brocaded roses, floral decorations, prints pastorals, the toile de Jouy… Victoire de Castellane has taken the baton from monsieur Dior and has translated those codes into her jewelry, although the floral inspiration is never literal in her pieces. He presents the motifs in an architectural, almost abstract way, but the flower beds of diamonds are intuited, the opals arranged as if they were carefully planted and the gems set as petals. Some of the approaches in this collection reveal small imaginary decorations, the poetic scenery of a miniature theater where flowers, butterflies and rainbows are intertwined.

Double ring in yellow gold, diamonds and yellow diamonds, and brilliant lacquer.

Haute couture techniques and textures are other sources of inspiration for the designer. Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior, created 42 dresses exclusively for the presentation of the collection Les Jardins de la Couture on Lake Como. “It was very easy to work with Maria Grazia. We only met once. I taught her the drawings and colors of the jewels and, based on that, she created the dresses. The clothes came to me separately and I had to choose the right piece for each one. But they didn’t come all at once. That was the hardest part, ”she admits.

Necklace in white and yellow gold, diamonds, pink sapphires, emeralds, and garnet and purple rubies, to match the rings and bracelets. All by Dior Joaillerie.

After the parade, almost at midnight, with the sky illuminated by a fireworks display, the designer received an ovation. Among the guests were the most important clients of Dior Joaillerie, from all over the world, and celebrities such as the aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi or the actresses Rosamund Pike, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Yook. Delphine Arnault, the new president of Christian Dior and heiress to luxury giant LVMH, enthusiastically applauded the collection. Victoire received the congratulations and praise surrounded by her family. There were her husband, the well-known art director Thomas Lenthal, and her four children; her sister, Mathilde Favier, director of celebrity relations for Dior, and her cousin, Cordelia de Castellane, creative director of Dior Home, the line that has the house for home.

Pieces from the Les Jardins de la Couture high jewelery collection. Piotr Stoklosa

The next morning, the jewels were displayed in the gardens of the luxurious Hotel Villa d’Este, in the town of Cernobbio. Before noon, many of the most important pieces in the collection had already been sold. In less than 24 hours, a large part of De Castellane’s creations, which had just left the workshop, already had an owner. “Wearing a jewel can make you feel stronger, more powerful, protected… It’s a very archaic feeling,” he reflects. His manage to generate all those sensations. That explains why he has spent more than two decades in the house, a feat in the ever-changing fashion business. “I am in a fashion house, but I do not work according to the rules or the times of fashion. I go further, transcending fashion ”, she points out. “Furthermore, the production times for a piece of jewelry and a piece of clothing are very different. In fashion, a collection is produced in two months, while a high jewelry collection requires two years of work. The important thing for me is not to get tired”.

The designer devised the poetic scenery of a miniature theater where flowers, butterflies and rainbows are intertwined. Joséphine Löchen

For now, he shows no signs of fatigue. He presents at least two collections a year, although he admits that he has already lost count of how many he has made in these 25. Since Kim Jones took over the reins of Dior Men, Dior’s men’s line, he also designs a unique piece of high jewelery for each collection of the English creator. He began by designing the Cactus Jack pendant, a pearl necklace finished with a cactus and prairie flowers, for the spring-summer 2022 season that Jones devised together with Texas rap star and producer Travis Scott. “I always wanted to do something with Victoire. I think it’s nice to work with all aspects of Dior. It is a house in which you have to work with everyone,” Jones explained last summer. “For me, jewelery has no gender. They can be worn by women and men interchangeably. If I go back in history, kings and maharajas already wore pearl necklaces and brooches,” De Castellane told El País Semanal. He loves to see a man wearing some of the creations he thought for a woman. “My father, for example, used to wear jewelry. Maybe he was my first influence, even before my grandmother, ”she says.

Rings, earrings and Rose Dior necklace. The rose is an iconic code of the house. Pierre Mouton

She is the latest in a long saga that has been teaching style in France for centuries. Her great-great-grandfather, Boni de Castellane, was an emblematic personality of the belle époque, considered the most elegant man of his time. But De Castellane shies away from that term. “I don’t know if the concept of exterior elegance makes sense today because the codes have changed. There are some clichés that remain, like the canons of classical beauty, but elegance, as it was conceived up to now, no longer makes sense”, he says. So what is elegant? “To me it means being respectful and kind to others,” he replies in his soft voice. As the French say: Touch.

Rings and bracelets in white, yellow and pink gold, diamonds, platinum, mother of pearl, garnet, blue, pink and yellow sapphires, tourmalines and emeralds, from the Les Jardins de la Couture fine jewelry collection. Joséphine Löchen