Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Victims will not be able to hold social networks responsible for pro-Islamic State messages

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World
0
Victims will not be able to hold social networks responsible for pro-Islamic State messages


close

cell phone Islamic State

The United States Supreme Court gave its decision on Thursday.

The Supreme Court of the United States gave its decision on Thursday.

The US Supreme Court ruled this Thursday that the networks do not “help or abet” attacks.

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Thursday that the victims of “terrorist” attacks They cannot hold Twitter, Facebook and Google accountable for posting messages supporting the Islamic State (IS) group.

The court said social media does not “aid or abet” IS attacks by posting support for the extremist group.

News in development…

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Victims #hold #social #networks #responsible #proIslamic #State #messages

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Strong fire reported at Pemex refinery in Salina Cruz

Strong fire reported at Pemex refinery in Salina Cruz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result