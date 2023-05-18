Victims will not be able to hold social networks responsible for pro-Islamic State messages

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The United States Supreme Court gave its decision on Thursday.
The Supreme Court of the United States gave its decision on Thursday.
The US Supreme Court ruled this Thursday that the networks do not “help or abet” attacks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Thursday that the victims of “terrorist” attacks They cannot hold Twitter, Facebook and Google accountable for posting messages supporting the Islamic State (IS) group.
The court said social media does not “aid or abet” IS attacks by posting support for the extremist group.
News in development…
AFP
