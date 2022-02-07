Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif warned individuals against transferring money to others without verifying the identity of the recipient, as some fall victim to fraud by impersonating others through social media programs.

Al-Sharif said, in episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its accounts on social networking sites, to shed light on the newly issued laws, that the law of rumors and cybercrime, addressed several electronic crimes, most notably the fabrication of mail, websites and false electronic accounts, whose owners aim to implement Fraud and theft of victims’ money.

He pointed out that the crime of impersonation of others is frequently repeated in the cyberspace, where “hackers” penetrate the information network of a company, and then exploit its financial data and correspondence with its customers, whether individuals or other companies, impersonating the company, to carry out financial fraud, This crime is similarly repeated against individuals’ accounts on social media, when “hackers” penetrate a person’s account, and create another account, in the name and image of the victim, with the aim of distorting his image, stealing it or stealing his followers.

Al-Sharif indicated that these cases were addressed by the UAE legislator in Article (11) of the Rumors Law, deciding that “he shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams, or with one of these two penalties whoever fabricates a site or accounts or e-mail and falsely attributing it to a natural or legal person.

The penalty shall be for a period of no less than two years if the offender uses or enables others to use the fake account, mail, or website in a matter that offends the person who has been fabricated.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and a fine of not less than 200,000 dirhams, and not more than two million dirhams, if this falsehood is for a state institution.

He called on social media users to be vigilant against electronic fraud to prevent the theft of their personal and financial data, and to ensure the authenticity of what they receive via e-mail, especially when it comes to requests to transfer money for the benefit of others.



