Rescuers braved temperatures below zero degrees Celsius on Wednesday to rescue victims of an earthquake that rocked a remote area in northwestern China's Gansu province, while survivors faced months of uncertainty due to their lack of permanent shelter.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook Jiishishan County, near the border between Gansu and Qinghai provinces, one minute before midnight on Monday, prompting terrified residents to leave their homes in the cold late at night. The quake also caused damage to roads, power and water lines, and facilities. agricultural production and also caused landslides and mudslides.

The authorities said that 113 bodies had been found in Gansu as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, while 782 were injured. In the neighboring province of Qinghai, the death toll rose to 21 people, in addition to 186 wounded and 13 missing as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chinese media said that 78 people were found alive in Gansu when rescue operations ended on Tuesday afternoon, and the focus shifted to treating the wounded and resettling residents due to the approaching winter that will last for months.

It was not immediately clear whether the search in Qinghai had ended.

Work to help survivors recover after the earthquake faces additional challenges due to the severe cold wave that has been sweeping most parts of China since last week. Temperatures around the epicenter in Gansu dropped to about minus 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening.

Local media, citing researchers, say that people trapped under the rubble and exposed to a temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius without assistance are at risk of a rapid drop in body temperature and may only be able to survive for a period ranging between five to 10 hours, even if they are not harmed.