Ambulances and emergency vehicles are at the scene after the knife attack in a park. © Florent Pecchio/L’Essor Savoyard/AP/dpa

The alleged perpetrator, who is said to have attacked and injured children in Annecy with a knife, is now in custody. He is silent about his motive.

Annecy – After the knife attack in France with four injured children and two adult victims, the perpetrator has been arrested for attempted murder. The 31-year-old man was silent about his motive in police custody and before the examining magistrate, prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said on Saturday in Annecy.

There is still no evidence of a terrorist background. The man was psychiatrically examined, there was no evidence of delusions. All victims are out of danger. dpa