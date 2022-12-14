Zacatecas, Zac.- The violence and insecurity they have affected Also to members of native and indigenous peoples that reside in Zacatecas, forcing them to flee the state.

Although there is no formal complaint, they have been attacked with firearms and many of them have lost their lives.

According to B15 Noticias, Sandra Ruvalcaba, indigenous multi-ethnic governor of Zacatecas, explained that indigenous people have preferred to return to their places of origin looking for security.

During an interview, he explained that a woman from indigenous peoples He told him that they killed his brother.

He explained that armed subjects they entered his home and there they killed his brother, two men plus a baby.

Therefore, the mother, being left alone in Zacatecas, had to go to the town where she is from, noting that they are Wixarika.

The multi-ethnic governor pointed out that they had no knowledge of similar situations because there are no complaintsbut it is the same people who comment on it.

He also stressed that other people have come to ask for help since their relatives Victims of violence died.

For what they look forand support them to return their bodies to the towns from which they originate.

We recommend you read:

Finally, he stressed that actions are already being sought to respect and recognize the rights of these native communities.

(With information from B15 News)