Improved in August the data relating to cyclists who lost their lives on Italian roads. It could not have been otherwise, or at least this was the hope, after the 2023 record was recorded in July with 34 deaths, more than one a day. In August, as mentioned, things they did much better: there are in fact 15 victims among cyclists a few days before the end of the month, always too many, but still more than halved compared to those of the previous month.

Lombardy black shirt

The trend since the beginning of the year is therefore maintained swinging: 10 deaths were recorded in January, 5 in February, 7 in March, 14 in April, 18 in May, 22 in June, and as mentioned in July 34. Numbers in hand, from 1 January to today 125 cyclists died on Italian roads, of which 74 in the May-July quarter: the worst Italian region in this negative classification is la Lombardy with 27 deaths, on the podium together with Emilia-Romagna with 18 and Veneto with 12, Tuscany and Piedmont also in double figures with 10.

Men and over 65 in the crosshairs

As for the type of victims, elderly men are the ones who have paid the price more than anyone else: among the deceased cyclists there are in fact 108 men and 17 women, and 48 of all these cyclists were over the age of 65. The cases of road piracy: in fact there are nine from the beginning of the year to today, with no less than two cases in July with the escape of the person who caused the fatal accident.