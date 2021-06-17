On June 16, a two-day hearing began before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the murder of the “April Girls” and the forced disappearances of Luis Eduardo González and Óscar Tassino, within the framework of the civic-military dictatorship in Uruguay .

For the right “to truth and Justice”. This was the request of the representative of the civilian victims of the civic-military dictatorship of Uruguay on the second day of the hearing in front of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (I / A Court HR), which began on Wednesday, June 16 virtually and will conclude this Thursday, June 17, after hearing the final arguments of both parties and presenting a series of oral observations.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights accepts the application presented before this body by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that alludes to the violation of the rights to juridical personality, life, personal integrity and personal liberty ; and that the lack of clarification implied a violation of the right to personal integrity of the next of kin.

Some events that occurred almost 50 years ago during the dictatorship, a period in which, according to the Inter-American Court, serious human rights violations were committed by state agents.

Specifically, the Court is investigating the responsibility of the Uruguayan State and the difficulties in access to justice for the alleged extrajudicial executions of three young people: Diana Maidanik, Laura Raggio Odizzio and Silvia Reyes, known as the “April Girls”.

As well as the forced disappearances of Luis Eduardo González and Osear Tassino Asteazu, which occurred on December 13, 1974, when members of the joint forces – which included the Armed Forces and the National Police – raided the home of the medical student González, a militant of the Communist and Revolutionary Party of Uruguay. At that time, both he and his pregnant wife Elena Zaffaroni Rocco were arrested and held in a prison where they suffered torture and abuse.

The families of the victims ask for “justice and the right to the truth”

On Wednesday, during the first day of the hearing, Zaffaroni was able to present his case, together with the prosecutor specialized in Crimes against humanity, Ricardo Perciballe, and the lawyer specialized in Human Rights Pablo Chargoñia.

The militant’s wife explained how during their arrest and imprisonment they were subjected to “torture, interrogation, sit-ins”, especially her husband suffered serious physical and psychological violence.

“I ask that the Court not see the request of Justice only to unblock the impossibility of presenting the trials, there is still a lot to do in that, but it is not enough with that. The main Justice is in the demand to the State to deliver the information of what they did with the disappeared and where they are, “said Zaffaroti in his request to the judges for” Justice and the right to the truth “to know the whereabouts of her husband’s body and the rest of the disappeared.

During her speech, Zaffaroti recounted in detail how the authorities of the civic-military dictatorship, backed by then-President Juan María Bordaberry, took her husband away. After the events he was able to see him behind the bars of the barracks: “They put us together, hooded, because they propose to blackmail our life and our son, for his collaboration. That was the last time I saw him, in a very deteriorated state physically, very harassed by them, “he said.

González’s widow asked the State of her country to search for the disappeared from the dictatorship “as if it were looking for their children, with the same desperation that their mothers searched for them,” noting that reparation is not only due to an economic issue, but which is the guarantee that something like this will not happen again: “And what does not have to happen again, if we do not know what happened?”, the woman appealed.

As reiterated this morning by the representative of the victims in his final argument, 36 years have passed since the first criminal complaint and “there is not a single defendant”, after 47 years of the events. A complaint that was also echoed on Wednesday by the first vice president of the IACHR, Julissa Mantilla Falcón: “So far, no person has been convicted, so these events continue in a condition of impunity.”

No culprits in the “April Girls” case

Regarding the case popularly known as “April Girls”, the murder of the three young women – between 19 and 22 years old – on April 21, 1974, the case is still pending resolution in the Uruguayan Justice. What happened to the three young women? Maidanik, Raggio and Reyes were shot dead on April 21, 1974 in an operation led by the military who were pursuing the militant of the Tupamaros National Liberation Movement, Washington Barrios.

“In the operation, a policeman who was passing through the place on a bicycle after working as a night watchman was also killed and he was mistaken for Barrios,” according to the Uruguayan media ‘The Daily Justice‘. One of the young women, Silvia Reyes, was Barrios’ wife and was pregnant.

A woman poses in front of posters with photographs of the disappeared during the Uruguayan dictatorship, May 2021. © EFE – Raúl Martínez

The representative of the victims also requested a gender perspective for the cases. “There is a lack of investigation into the extrajudicial executions (…) that continue in a situation of impunity, without having taken into account a gender perspective and the responsible duty that the investigation of this type of violence implies. Silvia was pregnant and his body was found naked and with multiple gunshot wounds, “said Mantilla.

During this Thursday the two-day session in front of the Inter-American Court will conclude, with the hope of the victims to seek justice and truth for events that have been silenced for years by the State of Uruguay.

In the case, the Court also argues that the application of the Law of Expiration of the Punitive Claim of the State constituted an obstacle to the investigation of the facts at different times, since it had the apparent effect of seeking impunity, thus violating the guarantees judicial and judicial protection.

With EFE and local media