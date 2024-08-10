More than 300 victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus will be able to receive financial assistance

More than 300 victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in March will be able to receive financial assistance from the Muslim Magomayev Foundation, reports RIA Novosti with reference to this organization.

The Fund reported that there are currently about 140 million rubles in its account, which will be distributed among citizens who submitted applications in September. Before that, all received documents will be processed, after which a special commission will “form categories of victims.”

On March 22, armed men broke into the concert hall before the performance of the group “Piknik”, opened fire and set the building on fire. The attackers subsequently fled in a car and were detained in the Bryansk region. The investigation names four citizens of Tajikistan as the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack. A total of 12 people were arrested in Moscow in connection with this case.