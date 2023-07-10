As the planet warms due to human-induced greenhouse gases, the casualties associated with this climate crisis are also increasing. The extreme heat recorded in Europe in the summer of 2022, the hottest on this continent since at least 1880, is behind 61,672 premature deaths in 35 European countries, according to A study What do you post this monday? nature medicine. These are 41% more deaths attributed to high temperatures on average than in the summers of the period between 2015 and 2021. And, although progress has been made in adapting to the impacts of global warming, the authors of the research emphasize that These data force national and EU authorities to increase “the ambition and effectiveness of heat prevention and adaptation plans urgently.” Because the warming is not going to subside, but the forecasts of the scientists warn that it will go further.

Premature mortality attributable to heat refers to deaths that would not have occurred if the temperature had remained within the optimum, explains Joan Ballester Claramunt, first author of this study and ISGlobal researcher. It is directly related to heat spikes, and the extreme summer of 2022 triggered this notable increase in deaths. Normally, these deaths are associated with comorbidity —the combination of diseases— linked to cardiovascular diseases, adds Ballester. That is also why the greatest impact occurs among older people.

The authors of this research have focused on the period between May 30 and September 4, 2022 and in 823 regions of 35 European countries, where 543 million people live. Of the 61,672 deaths attributable to heat, a very important part is concentrated in the Mediterranean countries. Italy added 18,010 deaths and Spain 11,324, with which both countries accumulate close to half of all deaths.

“Temperatures during the summer of 2022 were warmer than average in most of Europe, but the highest death rates related to summer heat occurred in countries close to the Mediterranean Sea,” notes the article published in nature medicine, which focuses on “the vulnerability of populations in southern Europe”. “As one of the major hotspots of climate change, these populations will be increasingly exposed to extreme conditions in summer and are therefore expected to experience increasing heat-related mortality.” For this reason, national and European governments and agencies “should also prioritize geographical inequalities,” the authors emphasize.

Beyond the absolute data, the relative ones also show this greater impact in the Mediterranean region. The list of deaths per million people is headed by Italy (295), Greece (280), Spain (237) and Portugal (211). These nations are well above the European average, which was 114 deaths per million inhabitants during the 14 weeks analyzed. This same phenomenon already occurred during the summer of 2003, considered the deadliest due to the heat of those recorded so far. In that summer it is estimated that there was an excess mortality of 71,449 people, although these data only refer to 14 European countries with a global population of 400 million people. The greatest excesses of that summer occurred again in southern Europe: 13.7% in Spain, 11.8% in France and 11.6% in Italy.

Ballester points out that some studies of mortality associated with heat have already been carried out in some countries last summer. Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, reported the high excess mortality in the summer of 2022. “But until now the burden of mortality related to heat has not been quantified throughout the European continent,” says the article published this Monday. .

The researchers have also analyzed the data by age groups and sex. It is among the older population that the highest mortality was recorded, something that is logical as they are the people with the highest comorbidity. Among those under 65 years of age, 4,822 heat-related deaths were recorded last summer in the 35 countries studied. The rest correspond to people older than that age, highlighting the range between 65 and 79 years, with 36,848 deaths. In addition, the study shows that there are 56% more heat-related deaths in women than in men. By date, the worst period was between July 11 and August 14, when record heat waves occurred and there were 38,881 deaths.

Spain

The authors have made provincial estimates for Spain, whose data coincides with other studies that have already been prepared for this country, recalls Ballester. In absolute terms, three provinces accumulate 30% of all deaths attributable to heat: Madrid (1,374), Barcelona (1,327) and Valencia (679). But, when the data is analyzed in relative terms, the situation changes: Zamora (with 587 deaths per million inhabitants), Ourense (466) and Cáceres (460) top the list. Ballester points to the aging of the population as a possible reason for this phenomenon.

“Our results call for a reassessment and strengthening of existing heat monitoring platforms, prevention plans, and long-term adaptation strategies,” the article concludes. Ballester adds: “The temperatures recorded in the summer of 2022 cannot be considered exceptional, in the sense that they could have been predicted following the series of temperatures of previous years, and that they show that warming has accelerated over the last decade.” For this reason, this researcher insists that prevention services must be improved as they begin to “exceed temperature thresholds that are difficult for human physiology to bear.”

