To over five years, victims due to the earthquake of September 19, 2017 in Mexico City received their new home. It’s about the Gypsy Housing Unit 243 in Tláhuac City Hall as part of Reconstruction Program of the government he heads, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The head of government admitted that reconstruction has been a long and difficult process for many reasons. He recalled that in Mexico City they were damaged by the 2017 earthquake, 22 thousand 030 houses.

When we arrived at the government we did not know how many there were, because there had not been a census, no one had even gone house to house, lot to lot to ask where they had been damaged, which houses were damaged. In some cases, buildings were even attended to, buildings of some central city halls, but the most remote city halls, Iztapalapa, Tláhuac, Xochimilco, were really abandoned, practically no one had come to take a census of who the victims were, ”he said.

Claudia Sheinbaum, stressed that the previous government (headed by Miguel Ángel Mancera), said “homes cannot be given to lost investment, that is, without credit, they have to pay for their homes.” Plus, it had to be paid at about 11 percent interest, she recalled.

Victims of the 2017 earthquake receive the Gypsy Housing Unit in Tláhuac. Photo: CDMX Government



Due to the above, the Reconstruction Law was changed so that all the reconstruction was non-refundable based on a number of square meters of housing; In this process, they also designed redensification schemes, where possible, so that some apartments could be sold, have resources and be able to allocate them to reconstruction.

The head of government reported that the complete reconstruction between houses, cracks that were in Iztapalapa, in Tláhuac, schools that were damaged, markets that were damaged, complete roads in Xochimilco where it was not possible to circulate, is requiring an investment of around 17 thousand millions of pesos.

He explained that due to the cost involved in the reconstruction it was difficult in the first year to spend all the resources to solve the house, it was designed so that it could be completed in several years.

I want to say, thanks to you, for your patience, for your dedication, because these have been very difficult years, we know, it is not that we turn around and do not want to see the situation that you have experienced during all these years, yes with the income support , but it was difficult to pay a full rent with that support, living with relatives, with the problems that this has entailed,” he commented.

Claudia Sheinbaum assured all those who still do not receive their home, that she is leaving all the resources and all the commitments made.