The Victims of Terrorism Foundation (FVT) has awarded Vocento for its “support and empathy” with the victims of terrorism, its “enormous” informative work “always at the forefront against terrorism” and its defense “of democracy and freedoms ».

The FVT wanted to recognize in this way the commitment of our communication group against terrorism, a commitment “that remains present” and that has been substantiated in initiatives such as the exhibition ‘Terror on the Cover. 60 years of terrorism in Spain through the press’, organized jointly by Vocento, the Victims of Terrorism Foundation and the Victims of Terrorism Memorial Center.

The exhibition, which has toured twelve provincial capitals, reviews six decades of terror in Spain through the covers of Vocento newspapers, a newspaper archive that should not be forgotten and that pays tribute to the more than 1,300 fatalities it has left behind. the terrorism of ETA (855), the jihadist (286), and to which we must add the murders committed by the GRAPO, the FRAP, Terra Lliure, the Spanish Basque Battalion, the GAL, the Triple A or the Exercito Guerrilleiro.

Among the awards granted by the FVT in 2023, Vocento has been specifically distinguished with the Fernando Delgado Journalism Prize, which it will present on December 13 in Madrid, along with the rest of the winners in what is now the twentieth edition of its traditional awards. annual.

With this award, the victims of terrorism want to highlight “the constant proximity and empathy of Vocento professionals with the victims of terrorism”, as well as the prominence that all their newspapers have given them, particularly those published in the Basque Country ( El Correo and El Diario Vasco), scene of most of the attacks.

Within the framework of this collaboration of the group’s newspapers with the victims of terrorism, the FVT highlights the words that the president of Vocento, Ignacio Ybarra, spoke in Madrid at the opening of the exhibition in November 2020, when he stated that “the “Terrorism is an enormous tragedy that has caused indescribable pain,” and that it is necessary to remember and tell “with the eyes of the victims always present.” At that event Ybarra also recalled that the chronicles, photographs, covers… of the Group’s newspapers “have been a beacon of light for thousands of people”, a statement that the FVT has recovered to underline the support that they have “always” found in Vocento.

Award for patrons and tedax



The FVT has also recognized with the Adolfo Suárez Human Rights Award the Private Patronage of the foundation itself, permanent support from different private companies to the group of victims of terrorism, and among which are Banco Santander, BBVA, Fundación Iberdrola, El Corte English, Mutua Madrileña Foundation, ACS Foundation, ICO Foundation and Montemadrid Foundation.

Also in the recognition section, the FVT dedicates a Special Mention to the Tedax-NRBQ Central Unit of the National Police, whose specialist technicians, since its creation in 1975, have a long history of almost fifty years of risky deactivation of explosives, with 400,000 interventions, of which more than 16,000 turned out to be with real artifacts.

Finally, the Primary and ESO students of the Amor de Dios School in the municipality of Alcorcón (Madrid) will collect the accreditation awards from the ‘Ana María Vidal Abarca, a city without violence’ school awards, which in this 2023 edition also reward the permanent collaboration to the program of the Cardenal Cisneros Diocesan School (Guadalajara).