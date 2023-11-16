Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/11/2023 – 22:31

The brothers Marinalva Santos and Maurozã Santos obtained from the Labor Court (Barra do Garças – MT) the right to financial compensation for exploitation of work similar to slavery at Fazenda Canoeiro, in the southeast of Mato Grosso, 510 kilometers from Cuiabá.

According to prosecutor Állysson Scorsafava, from the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), Marinalva and Maurozã, now 47 and 53 years old respectively, are exploited by the fruit and vegetable producer, located in the rural area of ​​the city of Pontal do Araguaia, at least since 1998. , when their father passed away.

The MPT registered in court that the victims could not leave the farm, did not receive a salary, did not enjoy time off or vacations, suffered continuous attacks, were poorly fed and did not have access to a bathroom, clean clothing and personal protective equipment. In Marinalva’s case, there are reports of sexual abuse and illegal appropriation of Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC) credit, paid since 2000.

The brothers don’t know exactly when they started working on the farm. “They presented a very confused mental picture”, recalls the prosecutor. According to Scorsafava, a report from the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras) in Pontal do Araguaia indicates that the victims have “intellectual disabilities.”

It was based on complaints received that Cras became aware of the situation of the two victims and called the Military Police for the rescue, in December 2019. In addition to the two brothers, Rafael dos Santos, son of Marinalva. The three workers are black.

As published by MPT on the internet, Fazenda Canoeiro belongs to Odete Maria da Silva and her children Lucimar Justino da Silva and Vera Lúcia Justina Ataíde. In a conciliation agreement at the Labor Court, they agreed to register the three on a work card.

In the case of Marinalva and Maurozã, the entry will be from the period from 11/08/1998 to 03/03/2020. In Rafael’s case, the period will be from 12/21/2010 to 02/11/2020. Registration will be in the general services role, with remuneration of the national minimum wage. They will also be entitled to unemployment insurance.

In a note, the MPT informs that in order to pay compensation for labor rights and damages caused to workers, the defendants agreed to sell the equivalent of a bushel of land (equivalent to 4.84 hectares in Mato Grosso) by January of next year . If the area is not sold, it will be seized for judicial auction. For reasons of victims’ safety, the total amount they will receive was not disclosed.

The reparations are the result of a Public Civil Action by the Public Ministry of Labor. The defendants may also be convicted in a criminal action filed by the Federal Public Ministry at the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1).