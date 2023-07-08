In the highly sensitive case surrounding the mismatches in the KRO-NCRV programme Traceless the lawyers of the participants are surprised today. They say they were surprised by the media with the results of the investigation. “Another slap in the face to our clients.”

The ongoing story about mismatches in Colombia was revealed by crime journalist Kees van der Spek in his program last year Kees van der Spek: Scammers tackled. It turned out that participants of Traceless in Colombia were linked to the wrong biological parents. That happened about twenty years ago. KRO-NCRV has had several matches investigated from which, in addition to the incorrect match found by Van der Spek, two more incorrect matches emerged. Previously, from our own research Traceless already known another incorrect mismatch.

No malicious intent

On Friday it came out that no evidence has been found of malicious intent by local aid or others involved in the incorrect matches. This is the conclusion of company detective agency Hoffmann in the final report of an independent investigation commissioned by KRO-NCRV. Martijn van de Beek, director of Hoffmann, says that ‘in cases like this’ it is important ‘to look through the understandable emotions’. “With this research, which took place in both the Netherlands and Colombia, we have reconstructed how the mismatches could have arisen. This has not revealed anything that indicates malicious intent, dishonesty or self-enrichment,” says Van de Beek. See also Iran | More than a hundred people arrested in Iran for poisoning schoolgirls

‘We have been completely raided’

Lawyers Annemiek van Spanje and Royce de Vries who assist the victims say that their clients were ‘completely surprised’ by the press release of the television program. “This was not announced in advance by the broadcaster. Nor were the results of Hoffmann’s research known to clients. They therefore had to learn this from the media,” they say. “It turned out only afterwards that the research results had been sent to us by e-mail last night – shortly before the press release was sent out. Of course, we had not yet had the opportunity to share and discuss documents with our clients.”

‘Intensly sad’

According to them, ‘this lack of communication from KRO-NCRV is unfortunately representative of our dealings with our clients over the past period. They have let us know that they experience the state of affairs as a slap in the face and are intensely sad that their emotions are being dealt with in this way again.’ Van Spanje and De Vries say that their clients have ‘many comments’ on the report. Because the report is still so new, they cannot yet provide a substantive response. See also US Secretary of State Blinken calls on China to de-escalate with Taiwan

Apologies and compensation

Sandra Hilster, media director of KRO-NCRV, said yesterday about the case: “We apologize to the affected persons for this.” Now that the final report is available, she says that she is discussing ‘appropriate compensation’ with those involved. Previously, victims have already said they want compensation.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: