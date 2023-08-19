A California appeals court has revived this Friday two cases of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson. The alleged victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck recounted in the HBO documentary leaving neverland (2019) her experiences of abuse against the pop legend. Lawsuits against him have been unsuccessful for a decade in US courts. This afternoon’s decision gives them oxygen to continue the fight against the companies that manage the estate of Jackson, who died in June 2009.

In April 2021, a judge threw out Robson’s accusation, finding that the two Jackson-owned companies had no legal responsibility to protect them from the artist, who knew them as children and repeatedly abused them until they reached puberty. “The evidence shows that the defendants [el emporio corporativo del músico: MMJ Productions y MJJ Ventures] they had no legal ability to control Jackson, who had full ownership and sole control of the companies,” Judge Mark Young concluded. Safechuck had heard a similar argument in his case in October 2020.

Appellate circuit judges have now ruled that Robson’s and Safechuck’s claims should not have been thrown out by lower courts. In their argument, the togados consider that the two men have the right to be heard in a trial, which will unite the two lawsuits, which were filed separately. The date for the process has not yet been determined.

“A corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of the employers cannot be excused from an affirmative duty to protect those minors by the mere fact that it is the property of the perpetrator of the abuses,” the three judges wrote. in your opinion. “It would be perverse if there were no obligation when the accused corporation has only one shareholder,” they added.

It’s a new twist in the case against Michael Jackson. Robson had filed the first lawsuit against him in 2013 and Safechuck did so a year later. Since then, both have experienced a judicial roller coaster. In 2017, the two lawsuits had been dismissed, also by Judge Young, who determined that the alleged crimes had prescribed. However, and thanks to the MeToo movement, a California state law extended since 2019 the statute of limitations for a sexual offense from 26 to 40 years. This rule also gave victims three years to go to court.

several years of abuse

Safechuck, who is now 45 years old, says that when he was 9, in the late 1980s, he met Michael Jackson while filming a Pepsi commercial. After the filming, according to the testimony of the alleged victim, Jackson began calling him on the phone and writing to invite him to dinner. He also sent her gifts, money and invitations to concerts and to go on vacation together, a gesture that included the child’s mother. All these expenses were covered by MJJ Productions.

In 1988, while the two were in Paris, in the midst of a six-month world tour, the musician reportedly told the boy that he would “change his life” by teaching him how to masturbate. First the artist did it and then he gave instructions to the minor, according to the court records. This type of abuse spanned the next five years, a period where fingering allegedly occurred and a Jackson gave Safechuck a “kiss on the genitals.” According to the victim, the Thriller singer lost interest in him when he turned twelve.

Robson, a 40-year-old Australian choreographer, met Jackson when he was 5 years old. He then won a dance contest that had as a prize a meeting and a dance with the king of pop. In leaving neverland, the dancer claims that he was a victim of sexual abuse for seven years. This began in 1990, when he was 7 and received an invitation to visit Jackson’s ranch in Santa Barbara County with his family. MJJ Productions covered all expenses to move the boy and his family from Australia to the United States, where Robson starred in three of the artist’s music videos and posed with Jackson in commercials and other publicity events.

In his lawsuit, Robson claims that Jackson repeatedly touched his penis, forced fellatio on it and attempted to penetrate it. These events occurred in various spaces of the artist’s extensive mansion. Some were even witnessed by the singer’s security team, according to the legal document. Some of his guards were sent to buy gifts for the minors Jackson abused, gifts that were purchased with funds from the companies the artist headed.

According to Robson’s attorneys, Jackson’s bodyguards were also tasked with taking the parents of the minors shopping or on wine-tasting tours to leave the alleged pedophile and his victims alone at the Neverland mansion. In July of this year, Jonathan Steinsapir, the lawyer for Jackson’s business emporium, claimed that the two men’s allegations were unproven and false. Over the years he has argued that employees are unlikely to have legal responsibility to prevent conduct by their superiors. “This would require lower-level employees to confront their superiors and call them a pedophile,” Steinsapir said. He will now have to develop his argument in an expected trial.