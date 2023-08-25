The daughters of Celia Ramos, who died in 1997 after being forcibly sterilized during the Alberto Fujimori government, Together with human rights organizations and activists, they expressed their hope that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIHR) will do justice and reparations both in this case and in the thousands of others denounced.

“I feel happy because, after so many years, the responsibility of the Peruvian State to recognize the truth of the facts is finally recognized internationally, not only in the case of my mother, but also in everything that happened around that program.“, said Marisiela Monzón Ramos, daughter of the victim.

In a press conference held at the Lima headquarters of the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH), both the family and organizations that have accompanied the Ramos family in the process; the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), the feminist organization Demus and the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL), expressed their appreciation that the case be judged after 26 years of “search for truth”.

In the opinion of Monzón Ramos, this process “marks a significant step in the process of clarification and reparation in favor of Celia Ramos, her family and all the women who suffered due to a cruel and systematic state policy,” the organizations stated in a statement. set.

Ramos died in 1997, 19 days after having undergone a tubal ligation operation, a surgery that was complicated and ended her life.

During the second term of Fujimori’s government, between 1995 and 2000, the Peruvian Executive implemented a National Program for Family Planning and Sexual and Reproductive Health, which carried out forced sterilizations on more than 200,000 people, the majority Quechua-speaking, poor and peasants.

IHR Court (archive photo).

“I am a witness, at that age that I was, that my mother was pressured to such an extent that she had to agree to have that operation, the misinformation was such that the tubal ligation operation was compared to a tooth extraction. I have it my light in my memory,” Monzón said, adding that his mother accepted after insistence and visits from the health person, but his mother did not want to undergo the procedure.

For his part, Demus’s lawyer Milton Campos explained that reports of what happened by authorities such as the Ministry of Health or congressional investigations came to the conclusion that on the same day as Ramos’s operation, which occurred “against his own will”, another 15 women were operated on in a health post that was not prepared for this type of intervention.

Long court fight

“We have great expectations, the Inter-American Court has looked at the case and that means a lot to everyone and it means that we have had to do so much to seek justice outside our country, which shows that the national system leaves much to be desired and we do not have support here. We now hope that favorable results will finally arrive for us after such a long struggle,” Monzón said.

Lucía Hernández, Legal Adviser of the Center for Reproductive Rights of CRR, referred to the fact that the Court’s sentence must find those responsible for these policies that “annulled the reproductive autonomy of women of humble origins under duress and threats” and that the sentence must ensure that such events do not happen again in the future.

“That the case reaches the court, it is a unique opportunity for the daughters of Ramos to be heard, they can advance in the reparation of justice and the sentence could develop standards that can be implemented in Peru for other cases this historical debt that the State has with them,” concluded Demus’ lawyer María Ysabel Cedano, indicating that it is “a mega-case” that includes more than 3,000 complainants.